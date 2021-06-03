Dean Capital Management Buys New Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. CTO Realty Growth comprises about 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.76% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 30,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,833. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. Research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

