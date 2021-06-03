Dean Capital Management Cuts Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Bank makes up 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.36% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.35. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,817. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

