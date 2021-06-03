Dean Capital Management Decreases Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. American National Group accounts for about 2.5% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of American National Group worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American National Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American National Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American National Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American National Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,388 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.32. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,370. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $157.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.