Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Capital Management grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Avista comprises about 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.09% of Avista worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Avista stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 3,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,159. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

