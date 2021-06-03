Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Hooker Furniture worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 191,688 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

HOFT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,805. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $155.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.