Dean Capital Management Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

APOG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 1,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,051. The company has a market cap of $977.40 million, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.38.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.