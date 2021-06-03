Dean Capital Management Has $1.55 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,080 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $22,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC remained flat at $$25.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

