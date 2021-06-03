Dean Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of CSG Systems International worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

In other CSG Systems International news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,164. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

CSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.