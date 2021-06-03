Dean Capital Management Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,363 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty makes up 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.21% of Getty Realty worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after buying an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

