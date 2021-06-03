Dean Capital Management Has $2.79 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the period. UMB Financial comprises about 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,932. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

