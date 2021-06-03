Dean Capital Management Has $3.47 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group accounts for 2.3% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.27% of StoneX Group worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 98,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.45. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,435 shares of company stock worth $2,586,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

