Dean Capital Management Invests $1.24 Million in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 159,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,626,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

