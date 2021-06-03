Dean Capital Management Invests $1.83 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. 3,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,433. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

