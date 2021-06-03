Dean Capital Management Invests $1.94 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,908. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

