Dean Capital Management Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Northwest Natural at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 118,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

