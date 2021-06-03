Dean Capital Management Purchases 3,403 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $163.29. 2,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $177.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.