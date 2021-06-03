Dean Capital Management Raises Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,527. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

