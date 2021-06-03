Dean Capital Management Sells 108,483 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 108,483 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.31% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BCEI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $45.17. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.