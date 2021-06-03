Dean Capital Management Sells 20,692 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $251,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $19,778,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,796. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock worth $2,274,322. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

