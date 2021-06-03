Dean Capital Management Sells 33,478 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,478 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for about 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 9,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

