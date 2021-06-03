Dean Capital Management Sells 34,957 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,957 shares during the period. Cooper Tire & Rubber comprises approximately 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.09% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.11. 1,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.81. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

