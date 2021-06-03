Dean Capital Management Sells 35,495 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the quarter. Cathay General Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,923. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

