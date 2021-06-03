Dean Capital Management Sells 35,768 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,768 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.11% of Textainer Group worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 5,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

