Dean Capital Management Sells 37,548 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,548 shares during the period. Associated Banc accounts for about 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Associated Banc worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 22,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,368. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $497,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

