Dean Capital Management Takes $1.44 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.52. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

