Decentral Games (DG) Market Cap Achieves $38.79 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $161.57 or 0.00412484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $38.79 million and $361,864.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00316663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00227632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.01187733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.99 or 0.99827899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,095 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

