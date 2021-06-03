Deeper Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.04 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00323446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.01131797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.17 or 0.99969028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032770 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

