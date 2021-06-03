DeFiner Hits 1-Day Volume of $270,563.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. DeFiner has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $270,563.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.00996141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.68 or 0.09322097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052208 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,728,876 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

