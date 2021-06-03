Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.