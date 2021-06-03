Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0096

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $598,896.60 and approximately $29,842.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.25 or 0.09380936 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

