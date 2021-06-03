Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.15. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 58,131 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $215.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

