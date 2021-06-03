Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

