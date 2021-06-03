DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.69

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 43436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

