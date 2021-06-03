DePay (DEPAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.69 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005517 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $1.18 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00316663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00227632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.01187733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.99 or 0.99827899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033746 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

