Dero (DERO) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Dero has a market capitalization of $40.82 million and approximately $445,960.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00009871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,910.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.54 or 0.07277057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $714.77 or 0.01836948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.00489622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00178105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00787638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.43 or 0.00484274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.98 or 0.00441997 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,626,765 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.