Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,555.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,555 ($46.45) and last traded at GBX 3,527 ($46.08), with a volume of 3168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,541 ($46.26).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,460.17 ($45.21).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,372.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.06%.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

