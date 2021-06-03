Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00015208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $354,310.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

