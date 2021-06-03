Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 483.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.16.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

