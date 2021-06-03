Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.78). Devro shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 113,903 shares changing hands.

DVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £347.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.69.

In other news, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Malcolm Swift bought 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954 ($13,004.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,690.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

