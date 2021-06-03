DFSocial Gaming Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $329.56 or 0.00872386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $78,556.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00314459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00252751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.01137436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.65 or 0.99807976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032728 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

