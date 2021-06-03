dHedge DAO (DHT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.38 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003286 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.01012409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.08 or 0.09332478 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,425,371 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

