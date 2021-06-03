Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.96% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,151,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $176.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.83. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.