Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 2,300,738 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 201.69%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

