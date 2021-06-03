Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 2,300,738 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 201.69%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.
About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.
