Digital Reserve Currency Hits Market Cap of $5.37 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $523,046.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00190700 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001301 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

