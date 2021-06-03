DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.70 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and $760,750.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.73 or 0.00539964 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.61 or 0.01400629 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,372,740 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

