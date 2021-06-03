DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,067.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $17,067.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00788437 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,044,080,839 coins and its circulating supply is 4,896,746,798 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

