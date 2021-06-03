Digitex City Market Capitalization Tops $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.60 or 0.09393108 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars.

