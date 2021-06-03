Dignity (LON:DTY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dignity plc (LON:DTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75), with a volume of 216,444 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £335.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 673.72.

In other news, insider Andrew Judd bought 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

