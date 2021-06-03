Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 164,123 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Newmark Group worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Newmark Group stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

