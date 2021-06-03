Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 20,481 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.61% of Ryerson worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYI opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

